DuckDaoDime One Day Volume Tops $582,144.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $18.10 or 0.00038732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $18.79 million and $582,144.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00054390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.35 or 0.08381717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.87 or 0.99933651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

