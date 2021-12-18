Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) is Archer Investment Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Duke Realty comprises about 2.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of DRE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

