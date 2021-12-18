Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPMLF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Dundee Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

