DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DXC Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.