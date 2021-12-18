DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $642.94 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $642.94 or 0.01379866 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and $152,365.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.00396874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010325 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

