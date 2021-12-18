Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 57,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,640. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

