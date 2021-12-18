Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,699 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 216.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $273.63 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,958 shares of company stock worth $25,758,640. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

