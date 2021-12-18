Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 9,821 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $40.35 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06.

