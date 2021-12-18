Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $298.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

