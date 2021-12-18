Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

