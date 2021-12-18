Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

