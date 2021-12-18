Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $229,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

