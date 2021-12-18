Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 305,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $109.59 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $113.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

