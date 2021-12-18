Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.37% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

