Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

