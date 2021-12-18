Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 512.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

