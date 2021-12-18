Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $219.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

