Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,648.50.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,492.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,468.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

