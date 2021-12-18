Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $236.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

