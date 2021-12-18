Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 11,406 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.