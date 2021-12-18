Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

