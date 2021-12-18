Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,548 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,179,000 after purchasing an additional 199,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

