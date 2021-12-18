Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 698 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $161,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $243,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.08 and a 1-year high of $166.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

