Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,830.66

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $54,830.66 and approximately $79,205.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.00387944 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010286 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.43 or 0.01355629 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.