E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) vs. DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Head to Head Review

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for E2open Parent and DATATRAK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09%

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 9.50 -$37.13 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.47 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -1,023.98

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Summary

E2open Parent beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

