Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

NYSE:EXP opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.08 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

