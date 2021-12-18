Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $195.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 6.28. Eargo has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 66.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 206,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 252,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 50.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.