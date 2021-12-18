Earnbase Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $171,419.43 and approximately $1,169.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.56 or 0.08386551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.64 or 1.00001888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

