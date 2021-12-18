Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $97.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.47 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $349.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $384.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $513.78 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $587.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

NYSE ESTE opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $876.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

