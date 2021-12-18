Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.16 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

