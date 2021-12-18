Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) vs. Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Head-To-Head Review

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.46% 0.91% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.36 $22.74 million $0.44 45.82 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.71 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.