Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.95 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

