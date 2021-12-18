Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and traded as low as $16.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 260,087 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 89,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

