eCash Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Billion (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. eCash has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $19.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.31 or 0.08341768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00077499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,644.48 or 1.00119975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00050934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,927,392,173,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

