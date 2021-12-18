Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Tops $45.60 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $45.60 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007418 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,589,569,090 coins and its circulating supply is 5,919,931,445 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.