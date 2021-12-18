Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Up 28.3% in November

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edify Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 2,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Edify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.