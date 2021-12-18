Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.70

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.70 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 76.62 ($1.01). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.03), with a volume of 854,130 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.