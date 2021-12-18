Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.