Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $5.22. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 294,983 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
