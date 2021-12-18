Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as low as $5.22. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 294,983 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 200.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

