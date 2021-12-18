Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,925.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $9,925.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00318302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,209,166 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

