Elamachain Market Cap Hits $3.58 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Elamachain has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $887,887.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

