Electra Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $75,835.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $75,835.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,557,120,632 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

