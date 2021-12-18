Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,634.71 and approximately $80.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

