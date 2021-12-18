Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average of $244.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

