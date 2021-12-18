eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. eMagin shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 5,240,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get eMagin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.71.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $233,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,495 shares of company stock worth $493,614. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eMagin by 27,663.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 152,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 200.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.