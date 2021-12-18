Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $869,506.79 and $27.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

