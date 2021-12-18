Emercoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,133.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $27,133.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,587,643 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

