Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Amundi bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,099,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $90.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

