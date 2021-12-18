Emfo LLC Buys 2,816 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.