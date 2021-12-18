Emfo LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.7% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.85 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

